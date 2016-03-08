Juve, here are Allegri's call-ups for tomorrow's game against Sassuolo
15 September at 19:20Juventus will be playing against Sassuolo tomorrow as this should be an interesting game between two red hot teams. You can watch the game with us tomorrow right here on Calciomercato.com.
Here are Max Allegri's call-ups for tomorrow's game as Barzagli wasn't called up:
Keepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.
Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani
Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur
Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Kean, Bernardeschi.
