Juve, here are Allegri's call-ups for tomorrow's game against Sassuolo

Juventus will be playing against Sassuolo tomorrow as this should be an interesting game between two red hot teams.



Here are Max Allegri's call-ups for tomorrow's game as Barzagli wasn't called up:



Keepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani

Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Kean, Bernardeschi.