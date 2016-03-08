Juve, here comes the Rakitic idea: Barcelona thinks of an exchange
17 January at 11:20There are few doubts so far as to who is dominating the headlines, Inter is clearly the queen of the market. The Nerazzurri, in fact, are one step away from landing the final Eriksen blow. But not only that, in the morning, Ashley Young's medical visits and the defining moments of the Spinazzola-Politano exchange with Roma are also scheduled.
At that point, with a free forward slot, Marotta can also close for Giroud.
So what is the answer from the big rivals?
Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri, for their part, do not want to stand by and watch. After the Kulusevski strike for June, Paratici studies new moves to respond to his friend /enemy Marotta .
The protagonists of the window are Federico Bernardeschi and Ivan Rakitic. The former Fiorentina man has struggled to find room as a midfielder. Manager Sarri has tried him as a midfielder, but his minutes are getting less and less. The question is are Barcelona keen on the Italian?
The interest from the bianconeri towards the blaugrana for the Croatian one the other hand, are nothing new. The world cup finalist is expected to be seeking a move for more playing time but may stick around to see what his new manager expects from him.
Anthony Privetera
