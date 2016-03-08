Juve, here is what Allegri told Marotta concerning Milinkovic-Savic
02 June at 21:59Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had a great season with Lazio as he is surely viewed as one of the best players in the entire Italian Serie A. Many clubs have interest in him including Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United just to name a few. He will cost a lot as Lotito reportedly wants to get 130 million euros for him.
ALLEGRI WANTS HIM AT JUVE - As IlBianconero confirmed, it seems like Max Allegri asked Marotta to do his best on the Milinkovic-Savic front since he would love to coach him with the bianconeri. Il Giornale also confirmed this news as the young Lazio starlet is in Allegri's dreams. Will Juve be able to pay 130 million euros for him? This remains to be seen as this summer could very well be the Milinkovic-Savic summer...
The Lazio man appeared in 48 games this season as he scored 14 goals and added 6 assists on the season. He will surely be a star in the coming years...
