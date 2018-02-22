Juve, here is what Marotta had to say on Douglas Costa, Morata and more

Beppe Marotta spoke to the press as he was at Antonio Barillà's (La Stampa journalist) book presentation. Here is what he had to say on Juve's upcoming moves:



"Ancelotti? Well Napoli evaluated their situation and they believe that this is what's best for them. Morata? He had a good time here and he would like to come back (like many ex-Juve players) but as of now, it's only rumors. Mandzukic? When a player asks us to leave then we make him happy. In Mario's case this hasn't occured as he will be with us next year too. We have a world class attack and we are complete as of now. Alex Sandro? We are in contact with all of our players. Dybala? We have a ton of faith in him as he renewed his contract with us. The same can be said of Higuain, he isn't on the market. Douglas Costa? We will buy him back from Bayern Munich before June 30th. Milinkovic? He is a great player but we have a strong roster. Emre Can? We have good chances to get him, within 10 days we should know more. Perin and Darmian? Buffon's replacement will be Szczesny but a club like Juve have to have two good keepers and Perin is a solid keeper. Darmian could be a solid opportunity for us so let's see. I am not hiding it, Darmian is on our radar...".