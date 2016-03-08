Juve, Hernanes: 'Ronaldo? He doesn't guarantee a Ucl title...'

He was the 22nd Brazilian in the history of the bianconeri. We are talking about Hernanes, who joined Juve back in 2015. In 35 games for the club, the current Hebei Fortune player put up two goals. He spoke exclusively to IlBianconero as here is what he had to say about the Juve-Ronaldo move:



" Ronaldo? He and Messi are the best players in the world. With him Juve can get closer to the UCL but he doesn't guarantee it. Juve came close in the past as they might be ever more competitive this season. Juve? My time at Juve was great. It was amazing to win with that group as we really did well. I wanted to play more which is why I left Juve but I enjoyed my time there. Leaders? Well it is normal to have change in football. Yes Juve lost guys like Buffon, Lichtsteiner and Asamoah this summer but there are other players who came in. Players like Pjanic, Dybala and Mandzukic can certainly take more space with the bianconeri as they have a solid team. Let's see..".



By Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) adapted and translated by @Calcionews89