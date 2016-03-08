Juve, Higuain and Ronaldo put past tension behind them - pics

Secondo voi chi è il più felice di essere alla #Juventus? E perchè proprio Gonzalo Gerardo #Higuain? pic.twitter.com/0ot46BpO0x — 44GattidErnesto (@44gattdernesto) 13 luglio 2019

Gonzalo Higuain met up with Cristiano Ronaldo again. The last time both players 'met up', it was during the Milan-Juve game of last season. During this game, Higuain missed a penalty-kick as the Argentine and Ronaldo had a heated argument. Higuain has since moved to Chelsea as he is now back with Juve as he met up with the Portuguese legend today. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.