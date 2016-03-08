Juve, Higuain convincing: Mandzukic to depart

30 August at 12:00
In the end, Gonzalo Higuain managed to convince Juventus. After a great pre-season, the Bianconeri decided to keep the Argentine striker, as Sarri also has a good relationship with the former Milan man.
 
Instead, Mario Mandzukic is the one that will leave. However, the situation is complicated with only a few days left of the transfer window. The Croatian wants to decide his future calmly and could end up leaving in January.
 

