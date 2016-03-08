Juve, Higuain convincing: Mandzukic to depart

Instead, Mario Mandzukic is the one that will leave. However, the situation is complicated with only a few days left of the transfer window. The Croatian wants to decide his future calmly and could end up leaving in January.

In the end, Gonzalo Higuain managed to convince Juventus. After a great pre-season, the Bianconeri decided to keep the Argentine striker, as Sarri also has a good relationship with the former Milan man.