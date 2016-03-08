Juve: Higuain, Dybala or Cancelo plus money for Icardi?
27 April at 11:40Juventus are plotting a shock swap deal to sign Inter star Mauro Icardi. According to La Repubblica, the Old Lady could swap offer Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo or Gonzalo Higuain plus money for the Argentinean striker.
Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara insists his husband is not going to leave Inter at the end of the season. This summer, Icardi's family will move into a new flat in Milan's city center, leaving their property close to San Siro and other Inter players.
Icardi reportedly rejected three offers of Atletico Madrid in the past and Juve also tried to sign him last summer. Gonzalo Higuain will return to Juventus from Chelsea in the summer and according to previous reports the Blues man has already been offered to the Nerazzurri. If it will be Cancelo to move to Inter, the Nerazzurri would drop their interest for Manchester City's Danilo who has a price-tag of € 25 million.
Go to comments