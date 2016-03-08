Juve: Higuain, Dybala or Cancelo plus money for Icardi?

27 April at 11:40
Juventus are plotting a shock swap deal to sign Inter star Mauro Icardi. According to La Repubblicathe Old Lady could swap offer Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo or Gonzalo Higuain plus money for the Argentinean striker.

Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara insists his husband is not going to leave Inter at the end of the season. This summer, Icardi's family will move into a new flat in Milan's city center, leaving their property close to San Siro and other Inter players.

Icardi reportedly rejected three offers of Atletico Madrid in the past and Juve also tried to sign him last summer. Gonzalo Higuain will return to Juventus from Chelsea in the summer and according to previous reports the Blues man has already been offered to the Nerazzurri. If it will be Cancelo to move to Inter, the Nerazzurri would drop their interest for Manchester City's Danilo who has a price-tag of € 25 million.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.