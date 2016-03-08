Juve, Higuain: 'Important win for peace of mind, Inter?"

In an interview with Sky Italia ( via IlBianconero.com ), Gonzalo Higuain spoke about the importance of the game. Of course, after losing the lead of Serie A, it's important for them to get back on the right track as soon as possible.

"It was a difficult game attitude-wise since we were qualified from the first minute. We got into trouble, we suffered. In the second half, we played another game, with another attitude. "Winning always helps to work better. Negative Sassuolo and Lazio, today winning helps for confidence and to calm the environment."

The Argentine managed to get on the scoresheet in the dying minutes of the game, putting the final nail in the coffin. He was assisted by his compatriot Paulo Dybala, who came off the bench and made a real difference for the Rossoneri.

"Inter? I'm talking about us. It was important to win the Champions League group. Now we prepare for Udinese because it will be a difficult match," he concluded.

As he mentioned, they will take on Udinese on Sunday. After two games without a win in the competition, they will need to build on tonight's performance.

Juventus managed to bounce back in the Champions League this evening, following a rough two games in the league, finishing the group stage off in style. In fact, Sarri's men won five out of six games, registering 16 games at the top of the group.