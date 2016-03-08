Juve, Higuain: 'It was a great game, Dybala...'
06 October at 23:00Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain spoke to Sky Italia (via TuttoMercatoWeb) after scoring the decisive goal against Inter this evening, thus sending his side to the top of the league standings.
On the game: "It was a great game. They were the strongest team in the league, they got six wins out of six but we played a lot of character."
On Sarri's decision to bench him: "These are decisions that the coach takes. Paulo (Dybala) did well, he scored a great goal and if I had entered I would have helped the team. Fortunately, I succeeded, I scored, the team fought with determination and now we are first in the standings."
On scoring yet another winner against Inter at San Siro: "I always try to do my best. It was a great start to the season but we must continue on this path. Now there is a break, we must stay calm and fight in all the competitions."
