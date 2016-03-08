Juve: Higuain or Icardi will be the next no.9

As reported by Tuttosport, Mauro Icardi remains a concrete name, given his situation with Inter. In fact, the Argentine's price tag has decreased since last time out, making the deal more feasible. The alternative? well, his name is Gonzalo Higuain. It doesn't look like Chelsea will buy the striker, and thus he could return to Juve to stay.

CR7 is not enough, at least for Europe. Not only are Juventus looking for a manager, but they are also trying to figure out the striker's situation, with regards to who their no.9 will be next season.