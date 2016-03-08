Juve hope history repeats itself for Ronaldo to overcome first leg defeat

12 March at 12:45
Juventus must overcome a 2 – 0 first leg defeat if they are to progress to the quarterfinals of the champions league against Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid.
 
A difficult but not impossible task however history does not favour Juventus who have never managed to overturn a 2-0 win in the first leg in all five preceding attempts. 
 
Out of 16 first-leg matches in the knockout phase ended 2-0, in 13 cases the team was able to build that advantage and proceeded to the next round. However, there are 3 cases that give Ronaldo and his mates hope, one of them has the Portuguese as the protagonist.
 
The first comeback dates back to 6 years ago and at the expense is an Italian team, Milan. In the 2012/2013 the Rossoneri met Barcelona in the round of 16. The first leg at the San Siro was a victory to the Italian’s thanks to the goals of Boateng and Muntari. The return, however, was a disaster and the team coached by Allegri, lost 4-0 to the Blaugrana.
 
The following year, Olympiacos and Manchester United played out a 2-0 victory to the home side. The return leg at Old Trafford, however, was decided thanks to the brilliance of Robin Van Persie, whose hat-trick and eliminated the Greeks.
 
The most recent comeback dates back to the quarter-finals of the 2015/2016 season. Real Madrid overcame Wolfsburg’s first-leg advantage. Ricardo Rodriguez and Arnold gave the Germans the lead but Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick allowed Real to beat the Germans and pass into the semi-finals. Los Blancos would go all the way, winning the Champions at San Siro against Atletico. 
 
Juventus will be hoping for a similar result and performance tonight from Ronaldo.
 
 

