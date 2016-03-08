Juve hope Ronaldo's agent can help them sign Benfica defender



Juventus at hoping their good relationship with Jorge Mendes can help them in their pursuit of Ruben Dias.



The Benfica defender is preparing to take the next step up after his exploits at Benfica. The central defender has many important admirers thanks to his he physical attributes and ability to read the game.



However, the president of Benfica president is clear int hat he will not sell his star defender for less than the 60 million release clause.



Mendes, the player agent, has received signals that there are clubs who are ready to pay while Juventus has held back at this price. Paratici continues the hunt for a defender, from Manolas to the dream of Ligt but the likes of Umtiti and Ruben Dias are cooling down. This time his ally Jorge Mendes, who helped bring Ronaldo to Juve, may not bring his man to Turin.



