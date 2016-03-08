Juve hoping to tie down Kean before the end of the season



Despite the market rumours, the statements by Mino Raiola and the media hype due to the two goals with Roberto Mancini's national team, the future of Moise Kean will still be at Juventus.



It is written by La Stampa that takes stock of the renewal of the youngster born in 2000. According to the parties, there has already have been in-depth contact and a decisive meeting set in a short time. The will of both parties is clear, there are only a few aspects to be defined that are related to the duration and adaptation of the engagement. With Juve aiming to formalize the renewal before the end of the current season.



Kean recently scored 2 goals for Italy, against both Finland and Lichtenstein.

