Juve icons Capello and Del Piero on Mourinho gesture
08 November at 10:10Juventus played Manchester United yesterday evening, in a close game that finished 2-1 to the Red Devils after a late equalising free-kick from Juan Mata gave United the confidence they needed to score an even later goal – after disaster from Juve made Bonucci put the ball in his own net.
At full-time Jose Mourinho came onto the field and cupped his ear with his hand, gesturing as if to say “what are you saying now?” This move has divided opinion, with some criticising Mourinho’s maturity – others praising him for the caricature he is becoming.
Speaking to Sky, former Juve player and manager Fabio Capello commented on Mourinho’s gesture: “I do not think it was a serious or vulgar thing, it's a competitive trance and he already said that he would not do it in the cold. Bonucci was good: did you see that he immediately went to Mourinho to tell him not to fall into these gestures?”
Another Juventus figure, former forward Del Piero, had his say to Sky Sport on the gesture: “I would not blame Mourinho for that gesture, it's something that comes from Inter time and time again, also because he apologised saying that he would not do it in malice.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments