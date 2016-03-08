Juve identify Barca and Milan target as potential January signing
11 October at 10:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, via CalcioMercato, Juventus have identified Paris Saint-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential January signing, as the club look for ways to boost the strength of their midfield line. Rabiot has been a target of Arsenal, Barcelona, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the past few months and has a contract expiring next summer with PSG.
If PSG cannot tie their midfield star to a new deal, they could choose to let him go for a discount in January; rather than be faced with losing a top player on a free transfer at the end of his contract. Tuttosport suggest that Rabiot is Juventus’ main goal for January, as the club will likely not be able to pursue the higher-cost options of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Paul Pogba.
Rabiot, like Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, is one of the bargain midfielders that could be available in the summer on a free; causing all sorts of interest to be stirred up from across Europe. Clubs like Juve and Milan will see these opportunities as a chance to get a world class player without having to spend the big bucks that the English clubs, Spanish clubs and PSG throw around in today’s market.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments