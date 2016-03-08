Juve identify four possible targets for defensive reinforcement
27 September at 14:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus have identified four possible targets for the defensive reinforcement in the January transfer window.
The Turin-based club is struggling on the defensive front with injuries and lack of business activity during the recently concluded summer transfer window.
As per Tuttosport, Juventus will try to sign a player out of four possible targets—full-back Thomas Meunier from French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Real Madrid’s right-back Achraf Hakimi who is currently on loan at German club Borussia Dortmund, French Ligue 1 club Nice’s Youcef Atal and PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries.
