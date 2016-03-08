Juve identify Valencia starlet as Chiesa's alternative: the situation
09 March at 16:00Improving the quality of the squad through the insertion of young talents: the is the goal of Juventus which, in this sense, has already taken precautions by snatching Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for a figure of about 35 million euros plus bonuses.
And there are more players in Fabio Paratici's notebook. The latest name that popped up is, according to Tuttosport (via goal.com), Valencia's Ferran Torres who is having a very positive season in Spain, netting 5 goals and assisting another 6 across all competitions for his club so far.
Moreover, the Spaniard's contract expires in 2021 and in the summer the Spanish club could negotiate with the Bianconeri to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in a little over a year, perhaps settling for a lower figure than the current evaluation of the starlet.
The 20-year-old right-winger represents a valid alternative to Federico Chiesa who, together with Sandro Tonali, is the leader of the new generation of local talents on which Juventus would like to focus towards the future.
