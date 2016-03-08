Juve, important milestone reached in Champions League

300+ goals in the Champions League. Thanks to Ramsey and Douglas Costa, the Bianconeri took their tally up to 301 goals in the tournament, which is an important milestone. However, there is still a long way to go before they reach the record.Real Madrid are on 560, a good amount of which Ronaldo has scored. Their rivals Barcelona are in second place with 506 goals, while Bayern Munich conclude the top three with their 472 goals. Furthermore, they keep increasing their respective tally.