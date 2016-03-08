Juve in full focus for the midfield: Higuain-Zaniolo swap possible, while Pogba...

Juventus want to reinforce the midfield department for Maurizio Sarri and for this reason, Nicolo Zaniolo remains on the wishlist of Fabio Paratici for the upcoming season. Roma need to generate a capital gain in the coming days and would like to sacrifice other players, above all Dzeko, Manolas and Kolarov.



However, it cannot be ruled out that, if Inter and Napoli do not raise their bids, Zaniolo could be the player sacrificed for budgetary reasons. The Paul Pogba front is also very hot, as the Frenchman is the Bianconeri's real transfer market dream and the club is making a move for him regardless of Adrien Rabiot's potential arrival.



In the case that the Giallorossi will be obliged to sacrifice Zaniolo, a solution could be an exchange deal with Gonzalo Higuain, a forward followed by the club from the capital for the post-Dzeko era. The evaluation of the two players, in fact, is the same, with 40 million euros that would make both teams happy, as reported by Tuttosport.



As said, however, the great goal is Paul Pogba, with Real Madrid being the most dangerous opponent as of now. However, the Bianconeri could have an ace up their sleeve in the form of technical counterparts, as Manchester United appreciate names such as Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro or Douglas Costa, who could lower the 150 million euros request of the Red Devils for their star.

