Juve in swap deal for PSG outcast but Pogba remains the dream: the situation
15 December at 10:15Juventus are planning another small revolution of their squad already in January, particularly in the midfield area. Emre Can's future remains in the balance, as the German international was excluded from the Champions League list at the beginning of the season and he is one of the least used players by coach Maurizio Sarri. Thus, all signs lead to a farewell from the Allianz Stadium for the former Liverpool man.
The Bianconeri have given the green light to the sale also because, beyond the commissions of 16 million euros paid for his purchase, Can arrived on a free transfer and his sale would guarantee a capital gain for the club's budget.
The most concrete idea remains that of an exchange with Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain, who is pushed out of the club by Leonardo. The operation would make both clubs happy from a tactical point of view seeing as Tuchel is looking for a player like Can, while Sarri wants a vice-Pjanic.
However, the dream of Fabio Paratici to reinforce the midfield is much more complex. According to Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), Paul Pogba is the much-desired signing in Turin. The interest remains alive for more than a year and the player is looking to leave Manchester United. In January, an operation is impossible, but in June a deal could perhaps be more plausible.
