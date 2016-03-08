Juve initiate contacts with Barca for another swap: the background on Emre Can

Emre Can could really say goodbye to Juventus. The intention of Borussia Dortmund is to present a proposal in the next few hours, although there are a few other clubs in the race as well. Certainly, the Bianconeri have made it clear that they could sell the midfielder.Of course, an important offer is needed but the opening from Juve is total. Last week, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, there were even new contacts with Barcelona after the Bernardeschi-Rakitic swap broke down, eyeing a new swap deal.Instead of Bernardeschi, Paratici offered Emre Can in exchange for the Croatian midfielder. Two midfielders with different characteristics but who can guarantee a capital gain on the budget also for the two clubs. However, Barca's response was negative, due to the respective valuation.For Emre Can, meanwhile, the German track is still well alive and it remains to be seen if he will have a new club at the end of this month.