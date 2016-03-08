Juve, injured midfielder’s return date revealed

24 October at 18:35
Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0 in Old Trafford yesterday evening, Paulo Dybala scoring the only goal as the Bianconeri triumphed. Juventus were without two German midfielders for the clash against Man United, Emre Can and Sami Khedira – who have both been injured.
 
However, good news for Juventus fans as a return date has been set for Sami Khedira; the 3rd November, when Juve take on Cagliari. Khedira will, therefore, miss the match against Empoli – back in time for the game against the Sardinian side. That also means that the German will be available for Juventus’ Champions League clash against Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium on the 7th November.
 
Emre Can will also miss the game against Empoli but the Juve medical team will then reassess whether or not he is ready to return in time for the game with Cagliari.
 
