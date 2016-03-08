Juve injury situation ahead of Lyon clash: Pjanic in the group, Higuain still out

After defeating Spal yesterday and confirming their position on top of the Serie A table, Juventus returned back to training to prepare for their Champions League matchup against Lyon which will take place on Wednesday at the ​Groupama Stadium. The club published a report on today's training session on their official website.



"Returning to Turin after the away win, Juventus immediately went to work. On Wednesday, in fact, the Champions League returns, with the Bianconeri playing their first leg against Lyon," the report said.



"Maurizio Sarri's men training in the morning at the JTC: less intensive preparation for those who played yesterday and technical/physical work for the rest of the team. Miralem Pjanic returned to the group and took part in the entire training session, while Gonzalo Higuain continued his personalized work on the field," it added.