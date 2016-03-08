Juve-Inter: a transfer market Derby d'Italia for three exciting young players
20 December at 18:00Juventus and Inter are set for a transfer market Derby d’Italia, with both clubs keen to sign three impressive young players, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both clubs are looking to sign Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa, Atalanta owned breakout star Dejan Kulusevski and finally Brescia prospect Sandro Tonali. For over a year now both clubs have been fighting for Chiesa’s signature, although next summer will be the battleground where the young Italian will join one of the two clubs.
The Bianconeri are ahead of the Nerazzurri in the race for Tonali’s signature, the report continues, potentially pushing the Milanese club to focus on other players rather than fight a losing battle. Therefore, Inter are ready to give Atalanta €35 million for Kulusevski, whereas Inter are still waiting and observing the 19-year-old Swede before making an offer. Not only are both clubs fighting for the league title, but the same players in the transfer market as well.
Apollo Heyes
