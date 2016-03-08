Juve, Inter handed blow as Paratici carries out blitz for Tonali: the hefty offer

The Bianconeri have followed the midfielder for quite some time now, with scouts present at more or less every home game for Brescia, as Calciomercato.com report . However, they are not the only ones interested as Inter are also keeping tabs on the starlet.

Juventus, at least in Italy, however, is ahead of all. Paratici has moved personally and, according to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), is ready to satisfy the requests of president Cellino for Tonali: €50m for the youngster.

The Turin side are ready to lower the figure with the inclusion of technical counterparts that Brescia are interested in. Therefore, after Kulusevski, another name for the future could be heading to the Bianconeri.

Juventus are preparing for the future, with sporting director Fabio Paratici working to find the best prospects on the transfer market. In the past few days, he has made moves for one player in particular, namely Brescia's Sandro Tonali.