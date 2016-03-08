Juve-Inter never ends: from Tonali, Kulusevski and Chiesa
20 December at 22:00Il Bianconero reports that Juve-Inter is always Juve-Inter. The duel is certainly the one at the top of the standings, with the Nerazzurri called to beat Genoa to close 2019 with the same points as Juve.
But the challenge extends far beyond the field, passing through the market and reaching all the controversies that will accompany every single episode for the next few years.
Indeed, the last hours are catalyzed by the allusions and preventive complaints of the Nerazzurri people: the designation of Luca Pairetto for Inter-Genoa does not leave the Inter fans calm at all, the reason is to be found in the family, being brother of the Juventus manager Alberto and son of the former designator Pierluigi.
\And from January the battlefield will become that of the market again.
Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, but also Sandro Tonali. If last summer it was the different Lukaku-Dybala-Icardi triangle that held the bank. For over a year there has been Chiesa in the sights of the two clubs, out of reach for Inter last summer, immediately Beppe Marotta made it clear that the Nerazzurri would join the race for Fiorentina's talent in view of the next season.
The appointment of Rocco Commisso has become a precious boost for the nerazzurri, Juve does not let go and already has the agreement with the player on his side. Juve are in pole position also for Tonali. Paratici is ready to push his foot on the accelerator already for January in case he manages to unlock the outgoing market ( although there are also Ivan Rakitic and Leandro Paredes among the concrete hypotheses for the post Emre Can).
Kulusevski : Inter made their move by raising the offer to 35 million, Juve waits for the moment and continues to observe it, relations with Atalanta are excellent and the possibility of not being in the hurry of the Nerazzurri could play their own benefit. Juve-Inter in the field will return only to late 2020, but Juve-Inter never ends.
Anthony Privetera
