Juve & Inter, Paratici challenges Marotta again: Castrovilli in the sights
30 January at 12:30A new name has appeared on the Juventus notebook. The Bianconeri have evidently decided to focus on young and talented players for the future. And in this regard, sporting director Fabio Paratici has set his sights on Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli for the summer.
The midfielder has been one of the revelations in this season, after two seasons in Serie B with Cremonese. Also followed by Inter, the Juventus director is ready to challenge the ancient master, now rival, Beppe Marotta.
As Tuttosport writes (via Calciomercato.com) - in addition to Tonali, also followed by Inter - Juve have set their sights on the Viola No.8, who already is worth over €30m. It will not be easy to deal with Rocco Commisso, Joe Barone and Daniele Pradè.
The trio showed this in the summer with Federico Chiesa, who remained despite an agreement with Juventus. The same Juve that now have put Castrovilli on their wish list.
