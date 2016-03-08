Juve, Inter ready to compete for signing of PSG’s full-back
03 December at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are ready to compete for the signing of French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s full-back Thomas Meunier, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, both Juve and Inter are interested in signing Meunier and are likely to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
