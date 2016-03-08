Juve, Inter target Vertonghen likely to extend contract with Spurs
01 October at 15:45English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Jan Vertonghen is getting closer to signing a contract extension with the club, as per Guardian cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the North-London based club and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan who are eager to sign the defender for free in the summer of 2020.
However, as per the latest development, the 32-year-old is getting closer to agreeing a contract extension with his current club.
The news will be a pleasing one for Spurs fans who are already fearing exits of midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Toby Alderweireld for free next summer.
On the other hand, the development will not please people in Turin and Milan as both Juve and Inter were highly optimistic of acquiring the services of the former Ajax defender.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments