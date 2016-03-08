Juve-Inter, the duels on the market: From Chiesa to Tonali

The Scudetto race certainly is tighter than ever this season, with Inter, Lazio and Juventus going head-to-head for the trophy. The Derby d'Italia is always a great game to watch, but tomorrow's encounter will be extra special in so many ways.

In addition to their battles on the field, the two clubs will surely cross paths in the summer on the transfer market. As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the list of commons goals for the clubs isn't exactly short.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali (Brescia) and the winger Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) in Italy, while both are keeping tabs on Timo Werner (Leipzig) abroad. Mauro Icardi should also be added to the list, currently on loan at PSG, as Juve have previously shown interest.

Juventus and Inter will finally take on each other tomorrow evening at the Allianz Stadium, after all the recent postponements. The game should be a very interesting one, as we really don't know how the players will react to playing without a crowd.