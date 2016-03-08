Juve-Inter, the probable line-ups for Derby d'Italia

With the Scudetto race tighter than ever this season, both teams would greatly benefit from grabbing the three points tomorrow. In fact, looking back at the end of the season, games like these will be the deciding ones. Therefore, the managers will have to make the right choices.

Down below are the predicted line-ups of both sides, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport this morning.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo.



Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Young; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

After all the postponements, Juventus and Inter will finally take on each other tomorrow evening at the Allianz Stadium. Albeit behind closed doors, the game should be a very interesting one, as we really don't know how the players will react to playing without a crowd.