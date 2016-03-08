Juve-Inter, why Ronaldo's goal should've been cancelled
24 July at 20:00It's only pre-season, but Juve's clash with Inter didn't escape controversy. The game, which ended 1-1 after full-time, was won by Sarri's side on penalties. However, the goal of Ronaldo, should have been cancelled.
According to the new regulations, which came into force on July 1, players of the attacking team on a free-kick must position themselves one meter away from the defending team's wall.
However, when Ronaldo took the free-kick, Mandzukic was less than one meter away from the wall, and thus the Portuguese star's goal should have been cancelled. Take a look at the picture below, to see for yourself.
Quiz regolamentare.— Luca Marelli (@LucaMarelli72) July 24, 2019
Perché, con le nuove regole già in vigore dallo scorso 1 luglio, il pareggio della Juventus andava annullato?#JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/QDzRwfwUpQ
