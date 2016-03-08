Juve-Inter, why Ronaldo's goal should've been cancelled

According to the new regulations, which came into force on July 1, players of the attacking team on a free-kick must position themselves one meter away from the defending team's wall.

However, when Ronaldo took the free-kick, Mandzukic was less than one meter away from the wall, and thus the Portuguese star's goal should have been cancelled. Take a look at the picture below, to see for yourself.

Quiz regolamentare.

Perché, con le nuove regole già in vigore dallo scorso 1 luglio, il pareggio della Juventus andava annullato?#JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/QDzRwfwUpQ — Luca Marelli (@LucaMarelli72) July 24, 2019

​It's only pre-season, but Juve's clash with Inter didn't escape controversy. The game, which ended 1-1 after full-time, was won by Sarri's side on penalties. However, the goal of Ronaldo, should have been cancelled.