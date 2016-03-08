Juve interested in West Ham's midfielder
05 November at 15:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing English Premier League outfit West Ham United’s midfielder Manuel Lanzini, as per The Athletic cited by foreverwestham.com.
The 26-year-old has been with the Hammers since the summer of 2016 when he joined them from United Arab Emirates’ club Al-Jazira for a reported fee of €12 million.
As per the latest report, Juve—who were keen on the Argentina international in the summer as well—are still keen on acquiring the former Rive Plate midfielder’s services and might make a move for him in January.
