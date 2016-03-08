Juve: Isco and Marcelo for Allegri or Zidane

The Old Lady is strongly interested in signing Real Madrid stars Isco and Marcelo. The Spaniard is unhappy with his game time at the Santiago Bernabeu while the Brazilian full-back has already suggested that the next step of his career could be in Turin, close to his friend Cristiano Ronaldo.Will Juventus sign them? It's hard to tell now. For sure Juve are strongly interested. If the Old Lady signs one of them, or maybe both, in the summer either Max Allegri or Zizou Zidane could use starting from next season. The French manager is regarded as Juventus' number one option to replace Allegri in case Max fails to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.Juve beat Bologna 1-0 yesterday and will face Napoli and Udinese in Serie A before the return Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.