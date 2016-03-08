Juve, Joao Mario challenges Ronaldo

"We all know the ambition of CR7. He has the desire to do more and better. It will be difficult to stop him. For how long he can continue? In his case, we should forget the age. He can play another five years at a high level and I would bet that he will participate in the 2022 World Cup," he stated.

Ahead of the clash between Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow this evening, Inter loanee Joao Mario spoke about his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, the midfielder challenged him to take part in the World Cup in 2022, when the striker will be 37.