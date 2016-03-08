Juve join AC Milan, Man Utd and Liverpool in race for €100m Portugal star
06 April at 12:15On Wednesday, as per reports from Tuttosport, Juventus had scouts at the match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, in which Sporting won 1-0 and therefore knocked Benfica out of the cup on away goals.
The reason that Juventus had scouts watching the game is to keep track of a few reported targets. On the Benfica side, both Joao Felix and Ruben Dias are of interest of the Bianconeri; the two Portuguese starlets considered some of the better young players in the league and therefore attracting interest from Europe's elite.
On the Sporting side, however, Juventus are watching Bruno Fernandes; the Portuguese midfielder who has also been linked with moves to AC Milan, Manchester United and Liverpool. Fernandes was strongly linked away from Portugal last summer when a number of players, such as winger Gelson Martins, left the club after ultras raided and attacked one of the club's training centres and the president failed to act appropriately.
