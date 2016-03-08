Juventus have joined Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to sign Thilo Kehrer, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.The Rome-based paper claims the Old Lady is strongly interested in signing the 22-year-old who is under contract with Schalke until 2019.The German starlet has attracted the interest of the Old Lady for mainly two reasons: the first one is that Kehrer is a versatile defender who can basically cover every position at the back.Despite his young age, Kehrer played 33 games with the Bundesliga giants last season and has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in his country so much so top clubs like Real and Barça have also been monitoring this exciting defender.​Juventus will be looking for a new centre-back in the summer if Benatia leaves the club. Arsenal and Marseille are interested in the experienced Morocco defender and the likes of Diego Godin and Matthijs de Ligt are also being monitored by the Serie A giants.​Kehrer’s Schalke contract expires in one year and that’s one more reason why Juve are closely monitoring the player.