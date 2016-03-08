Juve, Kean against his dad: 'I am here because of my mom...' - pics

Moise Kean has been on fire of late as his name has been talked about a lot in the media. His father had previously said that Juve promised him two tractors but that they never gave them to him yet. Moise Kean didn't seem to pleased about his father's comments as he responded like this: ' Tractors??? I don't know what you are talking about. If I became the man I am today, it's only thanks to my mom. That's all there is to it!'. You can view Moise Kean's post on the matter in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.