Many teams are interested in the young forward's services but above all Everton, who have shown great enthusiasm about a possible deal in recent weeks. Juve, knowing this, would only let the player leave if they can include a buy-back clause.

Moise Kean is yet to renew his contract with Juventus, which expires in the summer of 2020. However, even though the renewal isn't at risk, the Bianconeri could decide to sell the player.