Juve, Kean's dad: 'Juve told me they would give me tractors...'

Moise Kean's father Biorou Jean Kean spoke to Un Giorno Da Pecora, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Italy game? I won't be there tonight but i'll cheer Moise on from the bar. My son was an Inter fan as a kid as he loved Obafemi Martins. I am a Juve fan so I am happy he is playing for them now. I promised Juve that I would keep him in Italy if they gave me two tractors in return. I still haven't received them yet, let's see. His favorite player at the moment is Mario Balotelli...'. More to come...