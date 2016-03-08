Juve, Kean’s father reveals ‘Inter is his home, he would love to go there’
27 June at 14:45Moise Kean is one of the stars of the future. Juve do not want to lose him, but his father reveals that as a boy he dreamed of representing Inter. Interviewed by passioneinter.com, Bjourou Jean Kean opened up the prospect of his son joining Inter and how he is growing as a person despite the constant limelight.
THE KEAN SEASON - "My son is growing, step by step. I think he has worked so hard this year, giving his best. His family is happy for him, we are delighted with everything he has done, both on the field and on a moral level, for us. I think he is still growing. We have all been boys and reaching such levels of fame is not easy. The next season will be even more important for him and he will do even better."
ABOUT THE POTENTIAL - "I know my son's abilities. I think that to date he has given 50% of what his real potential is. As a father, I always said I'll wait for the Golden Ball from him. I’m sure he will win it. He's growing up, but he can do it in 3-4 years. Let's not forget that he doesn't even play for Juventus in 20 years and has already scored two goals for the national team. He was born for this, and to make his family happy."
ON THE U21 PUNISHMENT - "He must behave like the others. Personally I supported Di Biagio: by doing so he showed the boy that if he does it again there are consequences. The coach did well. I hope next year he can also grow from this point of view."
HOW THE LOVE FOR INTER WAS BORN - "At home almost all his brothers support Milan. I and one of his brothers are Juventus fans. And he resisted "No, I support Inter!" It all started when we were walking through the market and I told him to choose a shirt. He did not doubt, immediately choosing that of Martins."
FUTURE AT INTER? - "He grew up with Martins' shirt, Inter is his home: he chose it as a child, growing like a real Nerazzurri fan, surely he would like to go there. Then it depends on the offers that arrive, for me he will go. When he played at Torino he always said to me "take me to Inter."
A MOVE ABROARD? – “I read it in the newspapers but I have not yet spoken to Raiola: before making these decisions, I will be contacted, since despite being old enough, he still has roots here. I will advise him to go to Inter so he will be even more close to me, instead of going to Holland.”
