Juve, Khedira misses sitter and goes off injured vs Valencia
19 September at 21:50Juventus have had a nightmare first half in Valencia after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off and Sami Khedira was forced to come off early on to be replaced by Emre Can after an injury.
Not only this but Khedira also missed a golden opportunity for Juventus just minutes before his injury forced him off. Emre Can has come on for his compatriot and just a few minutes later, Juventus’ €110m summer signing was sent off after making contact with the head of Valencia player Murillo.
Here is the video of Khedira’s golden opportunity:
Ronaldo red card against Valencia in Champions League. #ValenciaJuve #ValenciaJuventus #Ronaldo #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/6MR7C9ea3L— SportJunkie (@SportJunkie8) September 19, 2018
