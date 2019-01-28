Juve, Khedira teases Kean - pics

28 January at 23:35
'It's better that you close your legs Moise'. As Juve are back at it training at the Continassa, players seemed to be having fun. Medhi Benatia left and Martin Caceres arrived as the bianconeri are getting ready for their next game. Sami Khedira was present as he nutmegged Moise Kean during the training session. The German international posted a picture on the matter as he enjoyed teasing the young Kean. You can view the original post bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Better close your legs next time @moise_kean #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @juventus

Un post condiviso da Sami Khedira (@sami_khedira6) in data:

