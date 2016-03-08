Juve, Koulibaly is the impossible dream

Juventus have been looking at a number of central defender recently, but the one that they want the most, is possibly the hardest to attain.Kalidou Koulibaly is considered by Juventus’ sporting director, Fabio Paratici, to be the perfect centre back for the Bianconeri. But the chances of them being able to replicate the deal which saw Higuain join Juventus from Napoli for €90m in July 2016 seem to be remote. Napoli and De Laurentiis in particular, would be extremely unwilling to sell such an important player to Juventus again.Even if Juventus were willing to offer more than his market value, it is seen to be unthinkable that Napoli would even consider it, let alone accept it. Another factor making this deal seem impossible, would be the amount of suitors there would be for Koulibaly around Europe. He is widely regarded to be one of, if not the best, centre back in Europe, and if Napoli were to cash in on their prized asset, they would not be short of offers from foreign clubs.Koulibaly stated when he signed his latest contract renewal in December, that he was committed to the club and expressed his desire to stay in Naples. Leaving them now to join Juventus would signify a huge change in heart and would take everyone by surprise. But Juventus will be playing close attention to any future developments, hoping to exploit any situation that may present an opportunity for them to get one over on their title rivals.

