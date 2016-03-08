Juve, Kulusevski: 'I prefer Messi over Ronaldo. Del Piero or Totti?'

In an interview with SVT Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the 19-year-old perhaps didn't give the best of answers from a Juve perspective: "My idol? Ibrahimovic. Messi or Ronaldo? Messi. Totti or Del Piero? Totti. Who will win the Euros? Sweden".

Last night, Dejan Kulusevski was officially announced by Juventus, who reached an agreement with Atalanta at €35m plus €9m in bonuses. The Swedish youngster will remain on loan at Parma, ready to join the Bianconeri in the summer.