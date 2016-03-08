Juve, Kulusevski: 'I prefer Messi over Ronaldo. Del Piero or Totti?'

03 January at 14:15
Last night, Dejan Kulusevski was officially announced by Juventus, who reached an agreement with Atalanta at €35m plus €9m in bonuses. The Swedish youngster will remain on loan at Parma, ready to join the Bianconeri in the summer.
 
In an interview with SVT Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the 19-year-old perhaps didn't give the best of answers from a Juve perspective: "My idol? Ibrahimovic. Messi or Ronaldo? Messi. Totti or Del Piero? Totti. Who will win the Euros? Sweden".
 

