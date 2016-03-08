Juve, Kulusevski receives the 'December MVP' award - pics
14 January at 22:45Juve acquired Dejan Kulusevski a few weeks ago as they dished out 35 million euros plus bonuses for him. The young Swedish starlet will be staying on at Parma till the end of the season as the bianconeri decided that this would be the best thing for his development. Kulusevski has been doing great as the AIC awarded him with the 'Serie A December MVP' award. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click here for more general football news.
A #Collecchio Dejan #Kulusevski premiato da @17tommasi come “Calciatore del mese AIC” di dicembre 2019 per la Serie A pic.twitter.com/4lS5biJPbR— AIC | Assocalciatori (@assocalciatori) January 14, 2020
