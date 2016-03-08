Juve, Kulusevski receives the 'December MVP' award - pics

14 January at 22:45
Juve acquired Dejan Kulusevski a few weeks ago as they dished out 35 million euros plus bonuses for him. The young Swedish starlet will be staying on at Parma till the end of the season as the bianconeri decided that this would be the best thing for his development. Kulusevski has been doing great as the AIC awarded him with the 'Serie A December MVP' award. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click here for more general football news. 
 

