Juve and Lazio are playing the first seasonal trophy. On December 22nd, Sunday this week, the two teams will take on each other in the Italian Super Cup final. The games will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the AIA have now announced the referees for the game.



Referee: Calvarese

Assistants: Costanzo – Peretti

Fourth official: Maresca

VAR: Mazzoleni

Assistant VAR: Giacomelli

Observer: Alassio



The game will kick-off at 17.45 due to the time zones. As a result of the game, Juventus will face Udinese on Wednesday in the 17th round, while Lazio will play theirs after the Christmas break (January 8th).



For more news, visit our homepage.