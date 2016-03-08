Juve legend Del Piero and wife break up

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero and his wife Sonia Amoruso have reportedly broken up after a marriage of 19 years. The news was released by TgCom and the gossip magazine Chi.



Del Piero’s family lives in Los Angeles but when the couple come back in Italy Del Piero stays in Milan and Sonia goes to Turin.



Del Piero and Sonia Amoruso (sister of former Juve and Parma striker Nicola) have not published a picture together for the last couple of years and have not attended public events together during this period of time.

