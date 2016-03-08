Juve, Leicester increase their offer for Demiral: the latest

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Leicester are very serious in their pursuit of the player, although their first offer of €30m was rejected by the Bianconeri. Now, they are ready to increase their offer to €40m. However, the Turin side want to keep the centre-back.

Ever since the summer, when Juventus signed him from Sassuolo, Merih Demiral has been a hot name on the transfer market. Of course, as the Turkish defender got little playing time for a majority of the first half of the season, the rumours got even more fuel ahead of January.