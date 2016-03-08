Juve, Leicester increase their offer for Demiral: the latest
05 January at 14:45Ever since the summer, when Juventus signed him from Sassuolo, Merih Demiral has been a hot name on the transfer market. Of course, as the Turkish defender got little playing time for a majority of the first half of the season, the rumours got even more fuel ahead of January.
As reported by Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Leicester are very serious in their pursuit of the player, although their first offer of €30m was rejected by the Bianconeri. Now, they are ready to increase their offer to €40m. However, the Turin side want to keep the centre-back.
